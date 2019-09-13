Students from SRM University to intern at Harvard

Around 20 students, mostly from the bio-engineering department of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, have bagged internships at the Harvard Medical School. The students had been invited based on their profiles and project interests that they had submitted.

The students will be mentored by Shiladitya Sengupta, head of Labortory of Cancer Nanomedicine at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The hospital is a teaching facility of the Harvard Medical School.

According to the college this is the first time such a large number of students have been called to intern.