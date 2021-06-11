SRM students get over 7,000 job offers

CHENNAI

Students of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology received over 7,111 job offers during the placement season for 2020-21. At least 600 companies participated in the placement process despite the pandemic, institute officials said. More are expected to participate as the season will continue till June-end.

The participating companies included IT and core engineering companies. Bengaluru-based WorkIndia Information Technology and Services made the highest compensation offer at ₹35 lakh a year.

Students from SRM campuses in Modinagar, Ramapuram and Vadapalani participated, institute’s career centre director N. Venkata Sastry said. The cosmopolitan composition of the students attracted the companies to SRM, he said.

As many as 2,000 offers with ₹10 lakh a year and ₹5 lakh a year compensation have been made so far.

At the end of the ‘Day one’ process, Cognizant had made 1,018 offers; TCS (983); Wipro (634); and Infosys, (602).

Prominent recruiters included international and multinational companies. Around 10 Indian companies made offers in the core sector jobs, the official added.