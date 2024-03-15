GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRM students’ festival Milan 2024 off to a roaring start

March 15, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Milan 2024, the 16th annual students’ cultural festival of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, began on Thursday.

A press release said a live performance by popular artists was organised in addition to events hosted by the clubs of the institution. This year’s theme ‘Streets’ is a fitting tribute to the vibrant culture of street life of various countries. Kicking off the proceedings was the music competition, in which J. Sushmitha and J. Sushma of Kalasalingam University emerged the winners. Live performances by actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah and singer Pradeep Kumar was a major attraction.

Various events such as a stand-up comedy programme, a fashion show, and classical dance performances were organised as part of the festival, the release said.

