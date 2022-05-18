SRM student gets ₹1-crore job offer from Amazon, Germany

Over 10,000 students have received offers, says Parivendhar

Over 10,000 students have got job offers at SRM Institute of Science and Technology with Puranjay Mohan getting the highest offer of ₹1 crore a year from Amazon, Germany.

Several top companies, including Amazon, PayPal, Morgan Stanley, EY GDS, Google, Siemens, TCS, Wipro, L&T Construction, Philips and Bank of America were among the 1,097 companies that offered placements to SRM students, the institute said.

T.R. Paarivendhar, Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said every year placement opportunities had been increasing. While in 2019-20, 7,000 students got placement, it rose to 8,000 last year and this year, it has crossed 10,000. “Last year, two students who were twins got the highest offer of ₹50 lakh per annum. This has been surpassed by Puranjay Mohan this year,” he said.

Puranjay Mohan, a student of electronics and instrumentation engineering, said technical expertise, soft skills and communication skills were essential for a successful career in engineering. “I think what gave me an edge was the course curriculum at SRM which was on a par with what the industry expects. This is the most important factor because when you finish college and join a company, there is a gap of skill. But in my case, it was minimal because I was already exposed to the latest technology and trends in the industry,” he said.

Muthamizh Selvan, Vice-Chancellor, said the institute planned to introduce B. Tech Agro Electronics.