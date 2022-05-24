SRM signs MoU with Defence Services Staff College

DSSC staff can pursue doctoral programmes

The MoU is the first of its kind signed between the Defence Services Staff College and a private educational institution. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday with the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellingdon, an institution of the Ministry of Defence.

A release by SRMIST said the MoU will enable officers with DSSC to pursue masters and doctoral programmes with the institute in areas like defence and strategic studies, disaster management, communication, economics, international relations, logistics, cyber warfare, electronics, weapon technology and defence budgeting.

Lt. Gen. S. Mohan said this MoU was the first of its kind signed between DSSC and a private educational institution. “In the future, we will explore more academic opportunities with SRMIST,” he said.

Pointing out the possibilities that the MoU will offer, C. Muthamizhchelvan, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, also highlighted that the institute had reserved five seats for the wards of those serving in the Indian Navy.