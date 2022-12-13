SRM signs memorandum with L&T Edutech

December 13, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A release by the group said its institutions in the Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses had been included in the MoU. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The SRM Group of Institutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with L&T EduTech towards promotion of education, research and innovation. A release by the group said its institutions in the Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses had been included in the MoU. The MoU will help students take certification courses offered by L&T EduTech in core engineering and information technology fields. L&T EduTech will also facilitate employment opportunities for eligible students completing these courses. The release said L&T EduTech could seek assistance from faculty members of the institutions in areas like teaching and assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US