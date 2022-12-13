SRM signs memorandum with L&T Edutech

December 13, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SRM Group of Institutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with L&T EduTech towards promotion of education, research and innovation. A release by the group said its institutions in the Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses had been included in the MoU. The MoU will help students take certification courses offered by L&T EduTech in core engineering and information technology fields. L&T EduTech will also facilitate employment opportunities for eligible students completing these courses. The release said L&T EduTech could seek assistance from faculty members of the institutions in areas like teaching and assessment.

