  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup journey, Qatar 2022, in pictures

SRM signs memorandum with L&T Edutech

December 13, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A release by the group said its institutions in the Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses had been included in the MoU. Photo: File

A release by the group said its institutions in the Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses had been included in the MoU. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The SRM Group of Institutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with L&T EduTech towards promotion of education, research and innovation. A release by the group said its institutions in the Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses had been included in the MoU. The MoU will help students take certification courses offered by L&T EduTech in core engineering and information technology fields. L&T EduTech will also facilitate employment opportunities for eligible students completing these courses. The release said L&T EduTech could seek assistance from faculty members of the institutions in areas like teaching and assessment.

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.