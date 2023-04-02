HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM school hosts conference on early childhood care, education

April 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The International Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education 2023 was held on Saturday on the SRM Public School campus in Guduvancheri.

Organised in partnership with the South Asian International Association for Early Childhood Care and Development, the summit had delegates from Sri Lanka, Maldives, the Philippines and Bangladesh participate. K.R. Maalathi, president , Association of Early Childhood Care and Education, Tamil Nadu, and Janaka Kamalgoda, president, South Asian International Association for Early Childhood Care and Development, spoke.

Delegates presented papers on language and early literacy skills development and cognitive skills development in early childhood stage. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.