SRM school hosts conference on early childhood care, education

April 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The International Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education 2023 was held on Saturday on the SRM Public School campus in Guduvancheri.

Organised in partnership with the South Asian International Association for Early Childhood Care and Development, the summit had delegates from Sri Lanka, Maldives, the Philippines and Bangladesh participate. K.R. Maalathi, president , Association of Early Childhood Care and Education, Tamil Nadu, and Janaka Kamalgoda, president, South Asian International Association for Early Childhood Care and Development, spoke.

Delegates presented papers on language and early literacy skills development and cognitive skills development in early childhood stage.