GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM organises three-day international conference

February 20, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
An international conference was organised by the School of Bioengineering at S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology.

An international conference was organised by the School of Bioengineering at S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology.

A three-day international conference was organised by the School of Bioengineering at S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on ‘New Horizons in Bioengineering: Fostering Academia-Industry Partnership.’

It was inaugurated by Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Director of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Bangalore, and as many as 300 abstracts for oral and poster presentations were released. Speakers from India shared insights on various scientific domains. The conference saw over 800 participants, including industrial stakeholders. The attendees had the opportunity to explore stalls showcasing the latest instruments and biotechnology-based innovations from various companies.

Scientists and industrial leaders from across the globe participated. Nicola Patridge from New York University College of Dentistry, USA; Chandra Varma from the Bioinformatics Institute, Singapore; Steeve Thany from the University of New Orleans, France; Satoshi Murakami from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan; Ahmad Ziad Sulaiman from the University of Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia; and Wan Khairunizam Wan Ahamad from the University of Malaysia Perlis, Malaysia delivered lectures during the conference. SRMIST’s Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan was also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.