SRM organises three-day international conference

February 20, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Chennai

A three-day international conference was organised by the School of Bioengineering at S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on ‘New Horizons in Bioengineering: Fostering Academia-Industry Partnership.’

It was inaugurated by Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Director of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Bangalore, and as many as 300 abstracts for oral and poster presentations were released. Speakers from India shared insights on various scientific domains. The conference saw over 800 participants, including industrial stakeholders. The attendees had the opportunity to explore stalls showcasing the latest instruments and biotechnology-based innovations from various companies.

Scientists and industrial leaders from across the globe participated. Nicola Patridge from New York University College of Dentistry, USA; Chandra Varma from the Bioinformatics Institute, Singapore; Steeve Thany from the University of New Orleans, France; Satoshi Murakami from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan; Ahmad Ziad Sulaiman from the University of Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia; and Wan Khairunizam Wan Ahamad from the University of Malaysia Perlis, Malaysia delivered lectures during the conference. SRMIST’s Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan was also present.