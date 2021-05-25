SRM Medical College Hospital gets oxygen concentrators from Taiwan

Foreign partnership: Hospital authorities said the donation was part of the ‘Love from NTHU, Taiwan’ campaign.

They were donated by Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University

The SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Kattankulathur has received 10 oxygen concentrators from the National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), Taiwan.

Funds for the machines were raised through voluntary donations from the NTHU Alumni Association and the institute’s Centre for India Studies.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a strategic partner of NTHU. As part of this, a dedicated Taiwan Education Centre has been established on SRMIST’s campus.

Weichung Wang, director of the programme office for the Taiwan Education Centre in India, NTHU, said the donation was a result of the concern they felt for the people of India. “SRMIST is one of the most important partners of the NTHU. It is a small step in strengthening the hands of the SRM Hospital in its fight against the deadly COVID-19,” he said.

The institute has around 20 academic partnerships with Taiwan. The Taiwan Education Centre at SRMIST is the only centre in India to offer the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language certification examination.