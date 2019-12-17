SRM launches MBA course on waste management

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has launched an MBA course in waste management and social entrepreneurship.

Vice-Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti said there was a proposal to start an undergraduate programme in rural management too, to teach students and promote better and healthy living. The announcement was made at an exhibition-cum-industry-academia meet at the institute organised in association with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), a unit of MHRD.

On the occasion, founder chancellor and MP T.R. Paarivendhar launched books on waste management and social entrepreneurship. Former bureaucrat Santha Sheela Nair, who participated in the event, said nearly one lakh tons of waste was generated daily and of it only 20% gets recycled. There are as many as 22 categories of recyclable waste, she said and recalled that the greatest challenge she faced during her tenure in Metrowater was disposal of human fecal matter. She called for technology to solve the issue.

M. Nanda Kumar, MD, EDAC Engineering and Convener – FICCI TNSC- Energy Panel, said, “Waste also affects the GDP of a country. It should be seen as a problem that should be managed at the source.”