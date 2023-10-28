SRM Institute to get 5G Use Case lab

October 28, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur will soon get a 5G Use Case lab as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi on Friday, October 27.

An initiative from the Department of Telecommunication under the Ministry of Communications, these labs will promote the design and development of 5G applications that cater both to India’s unique needs as well as global demands, said a press release from SRMIST.

The initiative is expected to give a fillip to innovations across various socio-economic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, transportation etc, and accelerate the country into the leadership in usage of 5G technology.

As per the release, the labs will encourage creation of indigenous telecom technologies and further boost students’ academic pursuits.

