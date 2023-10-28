HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM Institute to get 5G Use Case lab

October 28, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
SRM Institute of Science and Technology will soon get a 5G Use Case lab as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi on Friday.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will soon get a 5G Use Case lab as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur will soon get a 5G Use Case lab as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi on Friday, October 27.

An initiative from the Department of Telecommunication under the Ministry of Communications, these labs will promote the design and development of 5G applications that cater both to India’s unique needs as well as global demands, said a press release from SRMIST.

The initiative is expected to give a fillip to innovations across various socio-economic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, transportation etc, and accelerate the country into the leadership in usage of 5G technology.

As per the release, the labs will encourage creation of indigenous telecom technologies and further boost students’ academic pursuits.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.