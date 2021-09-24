SRM Institute of Science and Technology presents Tamil literature awards

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 01:32 IST

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has announced the winners of the ‘SRM Tamil Peraayam Awards 2021’ (Thamizh Academy Awards).

The Pudhumaippithan Padaippilakkiya Virudhu (short story, novel, drama) award of ₹1 lakh was shared by Kengapuram A. Venila and Sruthi from Muthunadu; the winner of the G.U. Pope Translation Award (translation from Tamil) of ₹1 lakh was Dr. Palani Arangasami; and the Pai. Na. Appuswamy Aaruviyal Tamil Virudhu/A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technology Award (science/technology in Tamil) of ₹1 lakh went to V. Dilli Babu.

The recipient of the lifetime achievement award, Paarivendhar Painthamizh Virudhu of ₹5 lakh, was Dr. P. Valanarasu. The winners were announced by founder-chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions T.R. Paarivendhar and SRMIST vice-chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan.

