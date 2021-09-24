Chennai

SRM Institute of Science and Technology presents Tamil literature awards

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has announced the winners of the ‘SRM Tamil Peraayam Awards 2021’ (Thamizh Academy Awards).

The Pudhumaippithan Padaippilakkiya Virudhu (short story, novel, drama) award of ₹1 lakh was shared by Kengapuram A. Venila and Sruthi from Muthunadu; the winner of the G.U. Pope Translation Award (translation from Tamil) of ₹1 lakh was Dr. Palani Arangasami; and the Pai. Na. Appuswamy Aaruviyal Tamil Virudhu/A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technology Award (science/technology in Tamil) of ₹1 lakh went to V. Dilli Babu.

The recipient of the lifetime achievement award, Paarivendhar Painthamizh Virudhu of ₹5 lakh, was Dr. P. Valanarasu. The winners were announced by founder-chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions T.R. Paarivendhar and SRMIST vice-chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 1:33:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/srm-institute-of-science-and-technology-presents-tamil-literature-awards/article36640992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY