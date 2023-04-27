ADVERTISEMENT

SRM Group launches train service to Shirdi

April 27, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Founder/Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) T.R. Paarivendhar flagged off the Bharat Gaurav train at the Egmore railway station here on Thursday.

The train, launched by the SRMPR Global Railways, will be operated between Chennai and Shirdi as part of the Shirdi Shubh Yatra campaign.

Mr. Paarivendhar, who is also the MP of Perambalur constituency, told media persons that the SRMPR Global Railways had been identified by the Indian Railways to operate four trains for the Bharat Gaurav Yatra. As part of it, the first train service to Shirdi began today.

He added that the SRM Transport, which had already earned a good reputation in bus transport, had now set foot in the rail sector. The train service has 14 coaches and can accommodate over 700 people. It provides a premium travel experience with food and other facilities under different packages.

SRMPR aims to operate trains from the city to tourist destinations, including Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi and Varanasi.

The four trains would be operated by the SRMPR Global Railways for a period of five years.

Chairman of SRM Group Ravi Pachamuthu and SRM Group MD Padma Priya were present.

