ADVERTISEMENT

SRM Global Hospitals, Global Doctors, ink MoU for enhanced healthcare services

Published - August 01, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SRM Global Hospitals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Doctors - Malaysia, which is part of the Global Doctors’ Alliance, for providing treatment to patients from Malaysia and the Asia Pacific. 

According to a press release, the institution signed the MoU in the presence of Sharifah Fauziah Alhabshi, Executive Chairman of Global Doctors. P. Sathyanarayanan, president, SRM Group of Companies, said the partnership with the Global Doctors aims to provide a range of healthcare services for international patients at an affordable cost. 

The SRM Global Hospitals would also provide teleconsultations to patients and share clinical knowledge with the healthcare professionals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US