SRM Global Hospitals, Global Doctors, ink MoU for enhanced healthcare services

Published - August 01, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SRM Global Hospitals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Doctors - Malaysia, which is part of the Global Doctors’ Alliance, for providing treatment to patients from Malaysia and the Asia Pacific. 

According to a press release, the institution signed the MoU in the presence of Sharifah Fauziah Alhabshi, Executive Chairman of Global Doctors. P. Sathyanarayanan, president, SRM Group of Companies, said the partnership with the Global Doctors aims to provide a range of healthcare services for international patients at an affordable cost. 

The SRM Global Hospitals would also provide teleconsultations to patients and share clinical knowledge with the healthcare professionals.

