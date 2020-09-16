SRM conducts online induction for first year students

CHENNAI

Over 5,000 freshers participated in the online induction programme at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur. Senior officials of the institute, including Pro-Chancellors (Administration) Ravi Pachamoothoo and (Academics) P. Sathyanaarayanan participated.

Mr. Sathyanarayanan assured students that offline classes would begin soon and urged students to have priorities in life and focus on them.

Mr. Ravi Pachamoothoo said the classes were being held virtually as the students’ safety was the first concern.

Vice Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti told students to not confine themselves to academics, and urged them to make full use of the facilities for research at the institute. Pro Vice Chancellor (Engineering and Technology) C. Muthamizhchelvan and Registrar N. Sethuraman also addressed tte students.