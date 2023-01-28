SRM College bags top honours at Latent View Analytics Republic Day Quiz

January 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Latent View Analytics Republic Day Quiz was conducted on January 26 at The Music Academy Mini Hall.

In the 21st edition of the quiz, 73 teams participated in the preliminary round, according to a press release. While the team from Vidya Mandir got the “Best School Honours”, SRM College team walked away as the “Best College Quizzers”.

In the “Open Quizzing Teams”, six teams reached the finals. The first place went to the team which included Jayakanthan, Swami and Srinath Bhashyam. While the second place was bagged by a team comprising Ravi Mundoli, Rajagopal P.S. and Mario, the third went to the team of Navin Jayakumar, Shiv and Vibhendu.

Pramad, co-founder of Latent View Analytics, gave away prizes to the winners.

