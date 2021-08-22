SRM Career Guidance Day to be celebrated

22 August 2021 22:32 IST

Scholarships to be awarded to students

Following the success of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance webinar series powered by The Hindu, SRM Career Guidance Day will be celebrated on August 24 in honor of the Founder of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) Dr. T R Paarivendhar’s birthday.

The 15-part webinar series had received registrations from around 1 lakh students and the event witnessed in-depth engagement and feedback from the participants. Experts from The Hindu editorial team had moderated the interactive webinar series.

On SRM Career Guidance day, the Dr. T R Paarivendhar Scholarships will be awarded to deserving students based on their merit. As a part of the virtual event, Dr. T R Paarivendhar Founder Chancellor SRMIST, LV Navaneeth CEO, The Hindu Group and Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST will deliver special addresses.

Participants can visit https://bit.ly/SRMCGD or scan the QR code to register and watch the award ceremony live from 5 p.m. onwards