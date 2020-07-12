SRM cancels engineering entrance examination

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has cancelled its Joint Engineering Entrance Exam for B.Tech admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

The admissions will be based on Class 12 or Pre-University or other equivalent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics or biologyIt will apply to all campuses of SRMIST in the country. Candidates who have taken the JEE Main and SAT exams may also apply. Application forms for providing the Class 12, Pre-University or equivalent marks and JEE (Main) and SAT score are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

Candidates whose results are yet to be declared may upload them later.

SRMIST scholarships for deserving candidates, including those with high scores in JEE Main and SAT will be offered. However, the SRMJEE merit-based scholarships will not be available. Classes for freshers will commence in September, adhering to government notification and norms.

For details, call +91 (044) 27455510, 47437500 or email admissions.india@srmist.edu.in