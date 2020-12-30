Sriperumbudur woman held for trying to kill son

The Sriperumbudur police on Tuesday arrested a woman in Katchipattu village after a video of her attempting to kill her child went viral.
The Police said the accused Chitra stayed in Kamaraj Nagar, Katchipattu village, Sriperumbudur. She is married to Anandaraj of Karumangalani and has two sons from previous relationships.
Two days ago, her five-year old elder son was found sleeping in a bush. Passersby rescued him and handed him over to his grandmother since the child refused to go to his mother. The boy had an injury in one of his eyes.
On Sunday, a video of Chitra strangling the child went viral on social media. Police personnel traced the woman to her house.
They said Chitra was in an illicit relationship with Mahesh, 26. Both had decided to kill the children as they were a hindrance to their affair. Mahesh was the one who recorded video of her strangling the child. However, the child escaped from them.
The Sriperumpudur police arrested her and are on the look out for Mahesh. The police said the duo were under suspicion in the death of the second child in a fire accident a few months ago. She was remanded in judicial custody.
Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath