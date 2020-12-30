Sriperumbudur woman held for trying to kill son

Police on the look out for accomplice

The Sriperumbudur police on Tuesday arrested a woman in Katchipattu village after a video of her attempting to kill her child went viral.

The Police said the accused Chitra stayed in Kamaraj Nagar, Katchipattu village, Sriperumbudur. She is married to Anandaraj of Karumangalani and has two sons from previous relationships.

Two days ago, her five-year old elder son was found sleeping in a bush. Passersby rescued him and handed him over to his grandmother since the child refused to go to his mother. The boy had an injury in one of his eyes.

On Sunday, a video of Chitra strangling the child went viral on social media. Police personnel traced the woman to her house.

They said Chitra was in an illicit relationship with Mahesh, 26. Both had decided to kill the children as they were a hindrance to their affair. Mahesh was the one who recorded video of her strangling the child. However, the child escaped from them.

The Sriperumpudur police arrested her and are on the look out for Mahesh. The police said the duo were under suspicion in the death of the second child in a fire accident a few months ago. She was remanded in judicial custody.

Investigation is on.