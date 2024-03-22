GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srinivasan Services Trust helps restore water ecosystems in Tamil Nadu

In the past seven years, the trust has completed 369 desilting projects at a cost of ₹22 crore

March 22, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to address the challenge of water scarcity, particularly in rural areas, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited, has collaborated with district administrations and local communities to restore water ecosystems in Tamil Nadu.

In the past seven years, SST has completed 369 desilting projects at a cost of ₹22 crore. This has boosted water storage capacity by about 150 crore litres or nearly 53 million cubic feet, a press release said. These efforts not only restored original tank capacity but also helped enhance groundwater levels, prevented flooding, and boosted agricultural productivity.

The trust has also desilted seven ponds at forests in Krishnagiri district, with State government support, to maintain biodiversity. In collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, about 145 water projects were implemented in the Javadhu hills in Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri districts.

Anna University’s Centre for Water Resources had also conducted a impact assessment of desilting initiatives, which revealed benefits for agriculture in Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

With an aim to provide safe and quality drinking water in tribal and economically disadvantaged communities in places such as Venkatagiri, Andhra Pradesh, SST has provided water purification systems, which cater to about 1,600 people.

Swaran Singh, Chairman, SST, said that as World Water Day served as a global reminder for collective action, SST would continue to work on water conservation using scientific methods to identify locations and implement programmes that help in the sustainable management of water resources.

