Srinivasan Services Trust distributes customised nests for sparrow conservation

March 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the World Sparrow Day on March 20, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton Ltd., has been distributing customised nests in several villages across the State. The trust had identified the villages where sparrows could nest and procured thousands of such nests, according to a press release. These nesting boxes were placed on top of the windows outside the house or nearby rooftops with a feed to attract sparrows. So far, these boxes have been distributed in about 100 villages and they have begun to see sparrows making these their home.

