SRIHER ties up with medical e-portal

16 April 2021 01:28 IST

Apps for learning launched

The Sri Ramachandra University has tied up with online medical portal RAAonline.

The Chennai-based RAAonline Medinfo provides e-learning facilities in several streams of medicine.

On Thursday, it launched apps for multi-dimensional medical education, e-learning and NEET preparation in English and Tamil.

The company has revamped its website to include a new stream in dentistry. Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Sudha Seshayyan took part in the event. S. Thanikachalam, director, Cardiac Care Centre at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), and S. Bhaskar Raju, former State Law Secretary, were present.

B. Ranjith Karthikeyan, founder-director of RAAonline, spoke on the need for online portals and apps.

SRIHER Vice-Chancellor P.V. Vijayaraghavan announced that the institute and the Sri Ramachandra Hospital would tie up with RAAonline to offer web-based and app-based critical medical courses to medical students who were currently being taught by over 500 doctors. RAAonline can be accessed on https://raaonlinecertify.com and www.raaonline.co.in.