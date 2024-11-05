GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRIHER launches innovation centre for climate change and sustainability

The centre aims to foster innovative solutions and promote start-ups that address global environmental challenges

Published - November 05, 2024 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) has launched an Innovation and Incubation Centre focused on climate change and sustainability. The centre aims to foster innovative solutions and promote start-ups that address global environmental challenges.

As per a release from SRIHER, Chandrashekar Kupperi, Founder of ANOVA Corporate Services, inaugurating the centre, emphasised the growing demand from entrepreneurs and venture investors for ideas that tackle climate change and promote a “one health” approach. He encouraged students to identify major problems affecting large populations and develop business models to create impactful solutions.

K. Baskaran, Chairman of the Industrial Waste Management Association, highlighted the industry’s push towards continuous waste recycling to eliminate waste altogether.

Mahesh Vakamudi, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Kalpana Balakrishnan, Dean of Research, SRIHEEE, expressed the urgent need for public health experts and emphasised SRIHER’s role in nurturing start-ups in this field, the release said. S. Sankar, HoD of the Faculty of Public Health, invited students, researchers, and industry representatives to join the centre and collaborate on tackling climate change challenges.

November 05, 2024 04:59 pm IST

