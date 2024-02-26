Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research signs MoU with Mid Sweden University

February 26, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mid Sweden University for joint research and students and faculty exchange programmes in sports and rehabilitation sciences and nursing and public Health. A seven-member delegation from Mid Sweden University, including its Vice-Chancellor, Anders Fallstrom, held detailed discussions with the SRIHER team, which included Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar, on the scope of collaboration between the two institutions, according to a press release.

