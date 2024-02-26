GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research signs MoU with Mid Sweden University

It is for joint research and students and faculty exchange programmes in sports and rehabilitation sciences and nursing and public Health

February 26, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mid Sweden University for joint research and students and faculty exchange programmes in sports and rehabilitation sciences and nursing and public Health. A seven-member delegation from Mid Sweden University, including its Vice-Chancellor, Anders Fallstrom, held detailed discussions with the SRIHER team, which included Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar, on the scope of collaboration between the two institutions, according to a press release.

