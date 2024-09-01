GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research holds two-day optometry conference

Published - September 01, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, in collaboration with the Optometric Association of Tamil Nanbargal, kicked off OPTINT 2024, a two-day national conference on optometry. 

The event, inaugurated by Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, attracted more than 1,300 delegates from across the country.

The conference aims to unite optometrists, educators, students, researchers, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in the field. Participants engaged in discussions on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and tele-optometry, as well as innovations in diagnostic tools, as per a press release from the institute.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Narayanasamy highlighted the transformative impact of these technologies on vision care. “We are witnessing rapid advancements in technology that are revolutionizing our approach to vision care. However, it’s crucial that we uphold ethical standards, maintain a patient-centric approach, and commit to lifelong learning,” he said. Dr. Narayanasamy also honored optometrists with over 40 years of experience for their contributions to the field.

SRIHER Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mahesh Vakamudi; HoD, Ophthalmology & Optometry, Dr. Radha Annamalai; OATN founder general secretary Mr. R. Kumaran and president Ms. Preetha Ramprasat participated in the event.

