ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Parthsarathy Swami Sabha’s 123rd ‘Isai Vizha’ gets under way in Chennai

December 16, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Awards presented to musicians and other personalities

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the inaugural event of the Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 123rd ‘Isai Vizha’ of the Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha got under way at Vidya Bharathi, Mylapore, on Friday, with the conferment of awards by His Holiness Srirangam Srimath Andavan Sri Varaha Mahadesikan Swamigal.

Awards presented include Sangeetha Kalasarathy for Violin Maestro Nagai R. Muralidharan; Palghat Mani lyer Centenary Award for mridangam maestro Yella Venkateshwara Rao; Partha Acharya Puraskar Award for vainika and musicologist R.S. Jayalakshmi; Gottuvadyam Narayana Iyengar Award for Musical Excellence to ghatam maestro Suresh Vaidhyanathan; Dwaram Venkataswami Naidu Award for Violin Vidwan Vittal Ramamurthy; G. Ramanathan Award for producer and arts curator Subhasree Thanikachalam; and Dr. M.L.V. Award to Kalyanapuram S. Aravind and Vittal Rangan.

Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Working Women’s Forum president Nandini Azad, mridangam vidwan Trichy Sankaran, and Carnatic vocalists Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan and Nithyasree Mahadevan participated, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US