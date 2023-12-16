GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Parthsarathy Swami Sabha’s 123rd ‘Isai Vizha’ gets under way in Chennai

Awards presented to musicians and other personalities

December 16, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the inaugural event of the Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha on Friday.

Dignitaries at the inaugural event of the Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 123rd ‘Isai Vizha’ of the Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha got under way at Vidya Bharathi, Mylapore, on Friday, with the conferment of awards by His Holiness Srirangam Srimath Andavan Sri Varaha Mahadesikan Swamigal.

Awards presented include Sangeetha Kalasarathy for Violin Maestro Nagai R. Muralidharan; Palghat Mani lyer Centenary Award for mridangam maestro Yella Venkateshwara Rao; Partha Acharya Puraskar Award for vainika and musicologist R.S. Jayalakshmi; Gottuvadyam Narayana Iyengar Award for Musical Excellence to ghatam maestro Suresh Vaidhyanathan; Dwaram Venkataswami Naidu Award for Violin Vidwan Vittal Ramamurthy; G. Ramanathan Award for producer and arts curator Subhasree Thanikachalam; and Dr. M.L.V. Award to Kalyanapuram S. Aravind and Vittal Rangan.

Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Working Women’s Forum president Nandini Azad, mridangam vidwan Trichy Sankaran, and Carnatic vocalists Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan and Nithyasree Mahadevan participated, said a press release.

