Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha’s 124th year celebrations get under way

Vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri, who performed a special concert Ramabhajana, celebrating the glory of Lord Ram, were honoured on the occasion

January 21, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, speaking at the event in Chennai on Sunday.

N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, speaking at the event in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha’s 124th year celebrations got under way on Sunday at Narada Gana Sabha here.

N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, on Sunday appreciated the work of the sabha, since it was not an easy task to run one for 124 years. During all these years, the sabha had been a patron to countless artists who have contributed to the cultural wealth of India. It had also been training young people in music, dance, and the fine arts, he added.

N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Limited, who was the chief guest, said he was delighted to participate in the celebration by this sabha, which had seen the cultural history of South India unfold over the last 124 years.

“Founding of the sabha was a pioneering effort, and its successful functioning has paved the way for many sabhas to be started. All the greats of music and dance have performed under its auspices. The organisation has also taken up music education, lecture demonstrations, and provision of scholarships. It has also served as an intellectual forum,” he said.

Sabha president and industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti said this was the oldest sabha in Asia and was getting ready for its 125th year. Vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri, who performed a special concert Ramabhajana, celebrating the glory of Lord Ram, were honoured on the occasion.

Honorary secretaries R. Vijayaraghavan and M. Krishnamurthy and Sabha treasurer Thirumalai Rajagopal were present. The inaugural event was followed by their concert, in which they were accompanied by Charumathi Raghuraman on the violin, Sai Giridhar on the mridangam, and S. Krishna on the ghatam.

