Sri Narayani Hospital in Vellore performs rare shoulder surgery

January 31, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre in Vellore performed a lower trapezius transfer surgery rare on the patient.

The Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre in Vellore performed a lower trapezius transfer surgery rare on the patient. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre (SNHRC) in Vellore has performed a rare shoulder surgery on a 46-year-old to restore normal movement to his hand.

According to a press release, the patient Jiban Sarkar was suffering from pain and difficulty moving his right shoulder after he fell down and injured himself six months ago. A team of doctors led by Dr. Rejith Mathews of Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine unit at SNHRC, examined his right shoulder that showed a massive rotator cuff tear.

As part of the rare intervention, an arthroscopic assisted lower trapezius transfer surgery was performed on the patient, wherein the patient’s own graft from the ankle was harvested, tied to his lower trapezius muscle tendon at the scapular region and fixed on to his shoulder joint using biodegradable screws.

This surgical option can help patients with irreparable massive rotator cuffs to lead a normal life and get back to their daily routine activities after adequate physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Around 90 per cent of such shoulder tears are repairable. The SNHRC team congratulated Dr. Rejith Mathews and his team for the successful surgery, the release said.

