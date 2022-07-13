Sri Narasimhaswamy car festival held at Triplicane

Sri Narasimhaswamy annual car festival under way at Triplicane.

July 13, 2022 11:58 IST

Devotees were singing Nalayiradivyaprabandham with fervour

Amidst chants of Narayana and Govinda and reciting of the Nalayiradivyaprabandham, the temple car of Sri Narasimhaswamy in Triplicane was taken out on the four mada streets on Wednesday.

The car festival, on the 7th day of the annual Aani month Brahmothsavam of the deity, got off to a start at 7.15 a.m., and returned at 8.20 a.m. The idols of Sri Narasimhaswamy, along with consorts Sridevi and Bhoodevi, were taken to the tall and colorfully decked car around 4 a.m. The idols will remain in the car till 5 p.m. after which the ‘oonjal’ (swing) festival will be held. At 9 p.m., the After Thirumanjanam (abhishekam) at 9 p.m., the deities would be taken inside the temple. The mada streets around the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple were decked with large ‘kolams’. People thronged shops selling turmeric since it is considered auspicious to buy and take it home on the occasion of temple car festivals. Those selling flowers, archanai baskets and trinkets had mushroomed along the streets. The devout were seen singing songs and dancing to ‘kummi’ steps as the temple car moved ahead. On Friday the Theerthavari would be held, after which the Brahmothsavam would come to a close. This is the second Brahmothsavam of Sri Narasimhaswamy in this calendar year. The first one was conducted in the Tamil month of Panguni in lieu of last year’s Aani maasa Shravana Utsavam.