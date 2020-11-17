Sri Lankan refugee held for murder of TV actor

CHENNAI

17 November 2020 00:46 IST

The accused was nabbed in Virudhunagar bus stand

The city police on Monday arrested a Sri Lankan refugee for allegedly murdering a television serial actor, also a refugee from a camp in Virudhunagar district.

Selvarathinam, 41, was staying in MGR Nagar and tried his luck in the film industry. He played a minor role in a TV serial Thenmozhi BA. Being a Sri Lankan refugee, he had left his wife and children in the camp in Virudhunagar district.

The police said Selvarathinam had an affair with the wife of Vijayakumar, who was also a refugee in the same camp. Vijayakumar hatched a plan to murder Selvarathinam and came all the way from Virudhunagar on Sunday morning. He waited at a tea shop where Selvarathinam had his tea every morning and attacked him with a knife. After killing him, Vijayakumar left for Virudhunagar.

Advertising

Advertising

A special team investigating the case arrested Vijayakumar in Virudhunagar bus stand on Sunday evening when he alighted at the bus stand.