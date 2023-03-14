ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan refugee held for attempting to attack police in Gummidipoondi

March 14, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Gummidipoondi police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Sri Lankan refugee allegedly involved in thefts after he attempted to attack two police personnel with a broken beer bottle.

Police said the accused Robinson, from the refugee camp at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur, and his associates are facing cases for theft and robbery. Last week, Robinson and two of his associates stole several iron scraps after he used a catapult and hit the elderly security guard on the head with a stone, making the guard lose consciousness.

Based on information, sub-inspector Suresh and constable Muthu from the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police station reached the spot and conducted inquiries. While the two associates escaped, Robinson, who was in the camp, was called for an inquiry. “Robinson was inebriated. He broke a beer bottle and attacked the policemen. They immediately called for support, who reached the spot and arrested Robinson,” an officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US