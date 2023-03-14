HamberMenu
Sri Lankan refugee held for attempting to attack police in Gummidipoondi

March 14, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Gummidipoondi police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Sri Lankan refugee allegedly involved in thefts after he attempted to attack two police personnel with a broken beer bottle.

Police said the accused Robinson, from the refugee camp at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur, and his associates are facing cases for theft and robbery. Last week, Robinson and two of his associates stole several iron scraps after he used a catapult and hit the elderly security guard on the head with a stone, making the guard lose consciousness.

Based on information, sub-inspector Suresh and constable Muthu from the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police station reached the spot and conducted inquiries. While the two associates escaped, Robinson, who was in the camp, was called for an inquiry. “Robinson was inebriated. He broke a beer bottle and attacked the policemen. They immediately called for support, who reached the spot and arrested Robinson,” an officer said.

