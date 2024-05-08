ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan national held for possessing fake Indian passport 

Updated - May 08, 2024 11:48 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old Sri Lankan national for possessing an Indian passport which was fraudulently obtained by suppressing information. 

On the complaint of Assistant Foreigners’ Regional Registration Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Chennai International Airport, a case was registered by CCB, Fake Passport Investigation team against Nivethanan Sivanesan for attempting to travel to Colombo using a fraudulently obtained Indian passport by suppressing information about his Sri Lankan nationality by submitting forged documents. 

The interrogation revealed that Nivethanan had entered India in 2008 on the strength of his Sri Lankan passport and then he fraudulently obtained Indian Aadhaar card, Voter ID and PAN card and also based on that he obtained an Indian Passport by suppressing his Sri Lankan nationality. He was staying in Velachery. 

