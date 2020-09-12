Sri Lankan arrested for acquiring Aadhaar, EPIC

The Central Crime Branch has arrested a Sri Lankan national, who was staying with his wife, for possessing Aadhaar and electoral photo identity card (EPIC) through fraudulent means.

According to the CCB, Thajudeen Sale, 55, of Colombo was picked up from Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar, by Q Branch officers and was handed over to the CCB.

The CCB officials, during interrogation, learnt that Thajudeen moved to Tamil Nadu in 1989 and had been staying in Chennai since 1996. He had stayed in Parrys Corner, Porur, and Anna Nagar. He was employed by an insurance firm. He was found possessing Aadhaar and voter identity card which were obtained in a fraudulent manner, hiding his Sri Lankan nativity. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, said the CCB.