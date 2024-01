January 31, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

FitsAir, a Sri Lankan airline, marked one year of connecting Colombo and Chennai by organising a special gathering event for travel agents on Wednesday. During this event, FitsAir inaugurated its sales office in Chennai. Starting with three weekly flights, the airline now operates daily flights connecting Colombo and Chennai, according to a press release.