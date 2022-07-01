Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival to be held on July 3

The festival is a dedication to the founder of ISKCON

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Chennai, will celebrate the 39 th Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival on July 3.

The festival is a dedication to the founder of ISKCON, Srila Prabhupada, whose 125 th birth anniversary is celebrated this year, according to a press release. The yatra is being conducted after a break of two years due to the pandemic.

Bhanu Swami Maharaj, chairman of the governing body commission (GBC), will inaugurate the event.

The yatra will begin around 3 p.m. from Vijaya Shree Mahal, 3 rd Avenue, Anna Nagar, and will head towards K4 Police Station Road, through 6 th Avenue, 13 th Main Road, 18 th Main Road, 100 Feet Road, North Main Road, Park Road and will end at Thirumal Thirumagal Manadapam, passing through the Padi flyover service lane.

For further information, call, 044-24530921/23 or visit www.iskconchennai.org.