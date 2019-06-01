This ‘cool’ initiative is 15 years strong

For 15 years, Sri Gayethri Trust at Chromepet has been quenching the thirst of commuters by serving buttermilk. A ‘cool’ initiative that has only got strong with the generous donations they receive from patrons. In the early years, they started by serving 15 litres of buttermilk. Now, it has multiplied by more than four times.

Every summer, they are spotted near the Chromepet bus stand, serving the drink from under a temporary shed.

Three days after Tamil Varuda Pirapu (April 14th) they start the service and continue it for 40 to 45 days. Nearly 70 litres of buttermilk is prepared, with all the right ingredients and brought to the spot for distribution, which starts around 10 a.m.

The buttermilk is made by members of the trust, right from curdling of the milk to churning it with curry leaves, asafoetida and mustard.

The milk is sourced from SSM Residency and water from the Pallavapuram Municipality. In case the municipality is unable to supply, the trust members buy water.

Many people in and around Chromepet make it a point to take a break at this free stall.

“This buttermilk is refreshing and energises me, I am grateful for their service,” says a pedestrian. The trust can be reached at 044-22654777.