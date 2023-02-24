ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Ananthapadmanabhaswamy Temple Brahmotsavam begins on February 25

February 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 29th Brahmothsavam of the Sree Ananthapadmanabhaswamy temple located at Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road in Adyar will be held from February 25 to March 8.  The highlights of the festival will be Maha Ganapathy homam (February 25), hoisting of the flag (February 26), Garuda Sevai (March 2), car festival (March 4), and celestial marriage of the deities (March 6) and the Theerthavari (March 7). During the Brahmothsavam, which is being organised by the Dharma Paripalana Sabha, Carnatic music concerts will be held on all days in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US