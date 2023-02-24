Sri Ananthapadmanabhaswamy Temple Brahmotsavam begins on February 25

February 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 29th Brahmothsavam of the Sree Ananthapadmanabhaswamy temple located at Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road in Adyar will be held from February 25 to March 8. The highlights of the festival will be Maha Ganapathy homam (February 25), hoisting of the flag (February 26), Garuda Sevai (March 2), car festival (March 4), and celestial marriage of the deities (March 6) and the Theerthavari (March 7). During the Brahmothsavam, which is being organised by the Dharma Paripalana Sabha, Carnatic music concerts will be held on all days in the evening.