Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital launches free health checkup scheme

November 29, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital (SBMCH) has launched a free Master Health Checkup Family Card for the general public from poor socioeconomic backgrounds. The card holders and their family can avail the annual master health checkup and consultations for free.

Persons eligible can visit the hospital and obtain the card by submitting the required documents, such as proof of income, and identity proof. The hospital has sent up an exclusive master health checkup unit, which has an ‘All in One’ smart body analyser, a high-end equipment that checks over a dozen health parameters.

Launching the initiative, S. Jagathrakshagan, chairman, and J. Srinisha, chairperson, Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, issued the cards to beneficiaries.

For registrations, contact 1800 599 9600.

