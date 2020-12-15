Sr. Helen Vincent, ex-principal of Stella Maris College, passes away

Helen Vincent, former principal of Stella Maris College, died in the city on Monday evening. She was 90.
Sr. Helen belonged to the order of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary and studied in Stella Maris. During the term she served as the principal of the college, she has been credited with ushering in several infrastructure and academic developments to the institution. She joined the college as a student in 1956 and later became an assistant professor of economics in 1967. She served as the Vice-Principal of the college from 1974 to 1978. She was instrumental in steering the college towards autonomy during her tenure as the principal. She served as the principal from 1978 to 1990.
Her contributions to the field of higher education had been recognised through several awards, including the best teacher award from the State government, Thea Mathias Award for Best Principal Administrator and the President’s Medal and Citation from the Notre Dame University in the U.S.
Sr. Helen has served as a member of the University of Madras Senate and was on the boards of several other universities and colleges.
Stella Maris College, in a note, said there would be a private funeral mass at 10.30 a.m. on December 15. It would be webcast on the college’s YouTube channel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath