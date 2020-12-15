Sr. Helen Vincent, ex-principal of Stella Maris College, passes away

Helen Vincent, former principal of Stella Maris College, died in the city on Monday evening. She was 90.

Sr. Helen belonged to the order of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary and studied in Stella Maris. During the term she served as the principal of the college, she has been credited with ushering in several infrastructure and academic developments to the institution. She joined the college as a student in 1956 and later became an assistant professor of economics in 1967. She served as the Vice-Principal of the college from 1974 to 1978. She was instrumental in steering the college towards autonomy during her tenure as the principal. She served as the principal from 1978 to 1990.

Her contributions to the field of higher education had been recognised through several awards, including the best teacher award from the State government, Thea Mathias Award for Best Principal Administrator and the President’s Medal and Citation from the Notre Dame University in the U.S.

Sr. Helen has served as a member of the University of Madras Senate and was on the boards of several other universities and colleges.

Stella Maris College, in a note, said there would be a private funeral mass at 10.30 a.m. on December 15. It would be webcast on the college’s YouTube channel.