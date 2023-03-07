Squash player in Kancheepuram jumps from first floor to escape coach’s rape attempt

March 07, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The All-Women police, Kancheepuram, on Monday, arrested a sports coach who allegedly attempted to rape a female student.

The accused has been identified as Murugesan, 45. The academy at which he worked, is located in Kancheepuram and trains students in various sports. Many school and college students are regulars at the academy. The complainant, from Walajabad had recently completed her training in squash and on completion of her training, when she went to the academy to collect her certificate, the coach told her to come to his house to get the certificate.

At the house, Murugesan allegedly attempted to rape the student. The girl managed to escape from him by jumping from the first floor of the house. She also raised an alarm and subsequently, police arrested him and remanded him to judicial custody.

