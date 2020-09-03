Squads to check unauthorised travel in trains for railway staff

After easing of lockdown, there have been reports of non-employees boarding these trains

The Southern Railway has formed special teams comprising travelling ticket examiners (TTE) to check unauthorised travel in work men special trains.

The Southern Railway runs these trains to help its employees and health workers travel easily during the lockdown. Twelve services are operated between Arakonnam and Chennai and four services between Chengalpattu and Chennai.

“On an average, 300 workers travel by these trains. However, after the lockdown was relaxed, there have been reports about some unauthorised people, who are not government employees, travelling in these services. Hence, special squads have been conducting random checks across all the stations,” said a TTE, who was checking identity cards of passengers alighting at Basin Bridge Railway Station on Thursday.

He said the team consisting of 10 TTEs have been conducting the checks in different stations on a daily basis. “Initially the TTEs used to conduct checks in the stations, now they will travel in the train and conduct checking. That is the only difference,” said R. Elangovan, vice-president, Dakshin Railway Employees Union.

He said the TTEs should be provided with face shield and other safety gear. “They check a large number of people at a time and this raises health concerns during the pandemic. We have made this demand to the Southern Railway officials,” he said.

The DREU had made a representation to the Southern Railway senior officials asking them to increase the number of services. "Now 100% staff have to come to work. So it won't be sufficient if the same number of services are continued as personal distancing cannot be maintained," he noted.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have also been deployed in the trains to ensure personal distancing.