Sputnik V available at Kauvery Hospital

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 23:56 IST

The Kauvery Hospital in Chennai has begun the administration of Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, apart from Covishield and Covaxin.

A release by the hospital said that Sputnik V, an adenovirus viral vector vaccine, has been found to be safe, effective and was used in around 70 countries.

People interested in taking the vaccine can contact the hospital for appointment, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising