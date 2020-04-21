Spurt in containment zones

The Chennai Corporation has set up 112 containment zones in areas where residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

In the past few days, Corporation officials have been releasing data on containment zones, keeping the number unchanged at 84. Tuesday's figure, therefore, represents a significant increase to 112. Mr. Velumani, in an interaction with reporters, said that containment zones in other urban areas of the State numbered 273, taking the total in urban areas to 385.

Over 15,000 Corporation workers had been visiting 20.19 lakh households every day to get information from residents about symptoms of COVID-19, he said. “The workers have also been advising residents about prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in containment zones. Rapid test kit have been used to test residents in containment zones for COVID-19. We have given priority to front line staff, including doctors, sanitation workers, conservancy workers, nurses, police and journalists in testing,” he added.

The civic body has started testing journalists and other staff of media organisations. As many as 220 persons were tested on Sunday at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar. “Allocation of ₹19.54 crore has been made for providing food at 407 Amma Canteens in Chennai. Other Corporation Amma Canteens have an allocation of ₹11.85 crore. Any person can have food at Amma Canteens without any hindrance. Over 6.25 lakh beneficiaries have been visiting the canteens every day,” Mr. Velumani said.

A total of 10.28 lakh persons had received food packets from community kitchen in various urban areas.

Mr. Velumani directed officials to ensure distribution of groceries to all residents of containment zones.

Residents who have been facing difficulties in getting groceries at containment zones as well as other neighborhoods can call the Corporation helpline: 1913.